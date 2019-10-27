4 injured in Ingham Co. crash

ONONDAGA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police say four people were taken to the hospital after a crash early Saturday.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Onondaga Road and Kinneville Road.

Michigan State Police say an SUV was traveling eastbound on Kinneville Road when it ran a stop sign. It was then t-boned by a pickup truck, driving northbound on Onondaga Road.

There were two people in the pickup, and two in the SUV. All four of the suffered significant injuries and were taken to the hospital. One of them was airlifted, but police say all are expected to survive.

Troopers do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.