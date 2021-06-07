4-year-old hospitalized after falling out, getting hit by golf cart in Hillsdale

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police are investigating after a 4-year-old was seriously hurt, after falling out of a golf cart.

According to troopers on scene, after the child fell out of the cart they were riding in, they were then struck by another golf cart.

The crash happened on Saturday, but police did not release exactly where it happened, only that it happened in Hillsdale County.

The child was taken to a hospital in Toledo by flight. At the time of the flight the child was in stable condition. His status is not known at this time.

Michigan State Police were assisted by Reading Emergency Ambulance

<<<This story is developing and will be updated.