LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — McDonald’s customers helped raise a hefty amount of dough for the Ronald McDonald House of Mid-Michigan.

The summer’s ‘Hats Off to Houses’ campaign sold white bucket hats with a red and yellow stripe and tag that supports Ronald McDonald House Charities. The hats cost $10 each.

In total, the Ronald McDonald House of Mid-Michigan received $42,591.

“We couldn’t be prouder of this donation. It was inspiring to see so many of our customers choose to give back. We know that this donation will continue to support families who are going through such trying times. I can’t thank the community and the other owner/operators in Mid-Michigan enough for coming together to help such an important cause.” Brandon Van Poppelen, a McDonald’s Owner/Operator with restaurants in Ingham and Clinton counties

Funding will go towards helping families with children who are ill or injured by providing private bedrooms, fully-equipped kitchens and laundry facilities, home-cooked meals and transportation.

The average number of nights a family stays at a House is 18-25.

Though there are still some hats available at McDonald’s locations through mid-Michigan, those interested in supporting RMHC can ‘Round Up for RMHC’, simply by rounding up to the nearest dollar on their next McDonald’s order.