The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project announced its current drowning statistics. In 2019, GLSRP has 44 Great Lakes drownings on record and 22 of those happened in Lake Michigan.

Overall since 2010, the GLSRP has tracked 784 Great Lakes drownings.

