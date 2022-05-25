EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A German-based company that provides testing services for hybrid and fully electrified auto drivetrains and components is investing heavily in mid-Michigan.

ATESTEO Group is establishing its North American headquarters in East Lansing and investing $27.8 million, while creating 46 well-paying jobs, according to Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and the Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP) joined Whitmer in the announcement. The Michigan Strategic Fund is supporting the project with a $400,000 performance-based grant.

“Today’s investment by ATESTEO will build on Michigan’s advanced manufacturing strengths and create dozens of good-paying, high-skill jobs for Michiganders in mid-Michigan. It will empower us to continue growing our economy and securing a strong future for our working families,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “ATESTEO’s facility reinforces our reputation as a leader in the future of mobility and electrification and underscores the strength of our talented workforce. Since I took office, Michigan has added 21,600 auto jobs, many build electric vehicles and batteries. Thanks to our effective fiscal management, hardworking people, and innovative businesses, Michigan’s economy is growing with low unemployment, rising wages, and strong small businesses growth. Michigan’s future is bright, and investments like today’s by ATESTEO will help us continue moving our state forward.”

The city of East Lansing has offered to support the project with approval of a 50-percent Industrial Facilities Tax Exemption and a new Personal Property Tax Exemption.

“ATESTEO represents the type of company that is aligned with our strategic priorities for business attraction,” said East Lansing Mayor Ron Bacon. “We are impressed by their technological advancement and ability to connect with the right people at MSU to create local opportunities for students and others to join the innovation economy that is continuing to grow here in East Lansing.”

“ATESTEO is a perfect match for the Lansing Region and Michigan given our globally leading electrification and mobility industry opportunities,” said Bob Trezise, president and CEO of LEAP. “Foreign direct investment is a crucial economic development win that supports industry innovation and growth. Thanks to the critical partnership of the MEDC, East Lansing and other partners who worked side-by-side to set the stage for ATESTEO’s US launch!”

The company says it chose an existing building in East Lansing because of its proximity to future automotive customers, the promising partnerships with Lansing Community College and Michigan State University, and the region’s storied automotive spirit.

“We are extremely excited to soon be part of East Lansing, Michigan! With drivetrain testing at an early point in time, we support automobile manufacturers and automotive suppliers to develop new, modern drive systems. We have consistently expanded our international operations in recent years to be on site wherever transmission development takes place. The strong automotive industry in the USA and the increased focus on electric and hybrid drive systems make it very sensible for us to have our own testing location in the United States. By establishing our North American headquarters, we are close to the automakers and automotive suppliers in Michigan and the United States,” said ATESTEO CEO Tim Willers. “They can test their drivetrains on our test benches right here in East Lansing. We thank the city of East Lansing for their openness and for the opportunity to locate our company in Lansing. We look forward to a bright future together in this beautiful innovative region with a long automotive tradition.”