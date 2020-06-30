47-year-old motorcyclist dies in Eaton County crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A 47-year-old motorcyclist from Ovid died in a crash today in Eaton County.

Just after 2:40 p.m. deputies responded to the two-vehicle crash, according to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office.

The preliminary investigation shows a truck crossing M-99 on Columbia Highway pulled out in front of a northbound motorcyclist. All north and southbound lanes were closed by 2:49 PM because of the crash.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident and more details will be released tomorrow.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar