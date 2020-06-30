EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A 47-year-old motorcyclist from Ovid died in a crash today in Eaton County.
Just after 2:40 p.m. deputies responded to the two-vehicle crash, according to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office.
The preliminary investigation shows a truck crossing M-99 on Columbia Highway pulled out in front of a northbound motorcyclist. All north and southbound lanes were closed by 2:49 PM because of the crash.
Detectives continue to investigate the incident and more details will be released tomorrow.
47-year-old motorcyclist dies in Eaton County crash
EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A 47-year-old motorcyclist from Ovid died in a crash today in Eaton County.