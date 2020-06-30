47-year-old motorcyclist dies in Eaton County crash

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Today state officials reached a bipartisan budget agreement.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, and House Speaker Lee Chatfield came to the agreement which includes adjustments to the fiscal year 2020 budget and allocates Coronavirus Relief Fund dollars.

The deal includes how to spend $3.1 billion in federal Coronavirus Relief Funds and how to make up for a $2.2 billion revenue shortfall for the current fiscal year.

At $648 million the biggest single chunk of federal cash will go to public health emergency response.

Additionally, $512 million goes to schools, $53 million to hazard pay for teachers, and $200 million will go to universities and community colleges.

Another $150 million is going to local governments to cover public health and safety costs and hazard pay for first responders. Also, $94 million still remains to be allocated.

To make up for the $2.2 billion revenue shortfall in the general and school aid funds, the agreement would save $490 million in hiring and spending freezes as well as layoffs. Take $350 million from the rainy day fund as well as $553 million in state aid reductions to schools, universities, community colleges, and local governments.

The changes outlined are for the current state budget while the new fiscal year starts on October 1st.