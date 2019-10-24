48 iPhones stolen from Lansing Apple Store

Lansing, MICH. (WLNS) — Lansing Township Police Chief John Joseph said that two thefts happened earlier this month at the Apple Store in Eastwood Towne Center.

The Chief said the first theft happened on Oct. 13 and 12 phones were taken during store hours. Then on Oct. 16, 36 Phones were also stolen while the store was open.

Police do have pictures of the suspects, but Joseph said no one has been arrested.

An officer from the Lansing Township Police Department has been placed at the store to prevent this from happening again.

Joseph said they are aware of thefts at Apple Stores in other states and they are working to find out if they are connected to this case.