$48M Michigan high school designed to defend students and faculty from active shooters

FRUITPORT, Mich. (WLNS) – A new high school in West Michigan has “natural defenses” against potential active shooter situations built into the design.



The $48 million Fruitport High School was designed with the threat of active shooters in mind, said Fruitport Community Schools Superintendent Bob Szymoniak.



Security features include curved corridors to reduce the line of sight, shatter-resistant film on all glass and a wireless locking system that can lock down a building through a cell phone app as well as the ability to minimize an active shooter’s mobility through the building and “shadow zones” in classrooms that cannot be seen from the hallway, according to reports by our media partners at MLive.



Earlier this year, the district was granted about $441,000 from the Michigan State Police for school safety.



Fruitport students returned to school on Tuesday, September 3rd.



There have been 160 active shooter events in American schools since 1972, according the Center for Homeland Defense and Security. There were 11 in 2018 and four so far in 2019.