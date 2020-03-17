5 flights, 20 hours, and thousands of dollars later, Michigan woman warns people to not risk it, and cancel any upcoming trips

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) If you’re still planning to go on your scheduled vacation in the near future, a Michigan woman is warning people to just stay home.

For eight years Taylor Harrell and her group of friends have taken a girls’ trip in March, and this year in the face of a global pandemic, they decided to keep the tradition going.

Last Friday, they flew to Colombia, but two days into the trip, Harrell and her friends noticed their flights returning home were canceled. Shortly after that, she was notified that the Colombian government was shutting down airports and international travel yesterday.

For hours, Harrell and her friends searched airline sites trying to find flights back home.

Harrell says she took five flights, traveled for 20 hrs, and spend over $1,000 to get back to Michigan, and she was one of the lucky ones. Some of her friends have spent close to $3,000 and are still not back in the States.

Harrell says it was chaotic and stressful and warns people to avoid the headache.

“Just because your flights aren’t canceled doesn’t mean you should take that flight, umm that’s not wise… I always tell people to make good choices and I don’t think I made a good choice.”

Right now Harrell is self-quarantining. She is not showing any symptoms of the coronavirus. She was tested for a fever entering Panama, but not the United States.