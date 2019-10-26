5 injured in East Lansing porch collapse

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Fire officials say five people were injured when a porch collapsed in East Lansing Saturday.
It happened Saturday afternoon in the 200 block of Elm Street.
East Lansing fire officials tell 6 News 10 people were on the roof of the porch when it gave way. Everyone was able to get themselves out of the rubble of the porch.
One of the people injured was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story. 6 News has a crew on scene and is working to get more information. Check back for further updates, and watch 6 News after the SEC on CBS for the latest information.