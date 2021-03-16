5 schools in Ingham, Jackson counties report new COVID outbreaks

Five schools – including three local high schools – have reported new COVID outbreaks to the state of Michigan as of March 15th. They include:

East Lansing High School – 4 cases, all students

Webberville High School – 5 cases, all students

Springport High School – 4 cases, all students

Springport Middle School – 6 cases, both students and staff

Jackson Area Career Center – 2 cases, both students

Those cases are on top of new outbreaks in other counties reported in the last two weeks. They include three schools who reported cases the week of March 8th:

Lumen Christi High School (Jackson) – 12 cases, all students

Western High School (Jackson County) – 3 cases, all students

Union Street Center (Eaton Rapids) – 2 cases, both students and staff

Spring Arbor University in Jackson County also reported 8 new cases among students on March 8th.

The following schools reported cases the week of March 1st:

Grand Ledge High School – 22 cases, both students and staff

Okemos High School – 12 cases, both students and staff

Waverly High School – 2 cases, all students

Charlotte High School – 2 cases, all students

Hillsdale High School – 6 cases, all students

Northwest High School – 3 cases, all students

Hayes Middle School (Grand Ledge) – 2 cases, both students and staff

Governor Gretchen Whitmer had recommended all schools offer in-person classes by March 1st.