5 Southeast Michigan businesses’ liquor licenses suspended for violation of health order

LANSING, MICH. (WLNS)– The Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC) has issued emergency suspensions of the liquor licenses and permits for five more businesses across Michigan.

The licensees’ multiple violations of the current Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Emergency Order include: allowing non-residential, in-person gatherings; providing in-person dining; failure to require face coverings for staff and patrons; and failure to prohibit patrons from congregating. Since September 2020, the MLCC has suspended liquor licenses of a total of 26 establishments located throughout the state for violations of the emergency and executive orders due to the pandemic.

On December 16, 2020, MLCC Commissioners ordered emergency suspensions of the liquor licenses and permits held by PMAM, Inc. d/b/a Oak Café located at 1167 Oak St. in Wyandotte. The Commission issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C, and Specially Designated Merchant licenses and permit for Sunday Sales (P.M.). A virtual hearing before an Administrative Law Judge will be held on December 23, 2020, to determine whether this summary suspension should continue, or other fines and penalties should be imposed.

On December 18, 2020, MLCC Commissioners ordered emergency suspensions of the liquor licenses and permits held by Tenacity Brewing, LLC. d/b/a Tenacity Brewing located at 119 N. Grand Traverse St. in Flint. The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Micro Brewer and Small Wine Maker licenses and permits: On-Premises Tasting Room, Dance-Entertainment, Living Quarters, Outdoor Service, and 1 Direct Connection. A virtual hearing before an Administrative Law Judge will be held on December 28, 2020, to determine whether this summary suspension should continue, or other fines and penalties should be imposed.

On December 19, 2020, MLCC Commissioners ordered emergency suspensions of the liquor licenses and permits held by:

E.K.15, Inc. d/b/a J. Knapps located at 67126 Gratiot Ave. in Richmond. The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C, and Specially Designated Merchant liquor licenses, and permits for Sunday Sales (A.M. and P.M.), Dance, and Outdoor Service.

located at 67126 Gratiot Ave. in Richmond. The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C, and Specially Designated Merchant liquor licenses, and permits for Sunday Sales (A.M. and P.M.), Dance, and Outdoor Service. Gjonaj, Inc. d/b/a Limelight Pizza Kitchen Grill & Bar located at 30200 Van Dyke Ave. in Warren. The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C and Specially Designated Merchant liquor licenses and permits for Sunday Sales (A.M. and P.M.), Dance-Entertainment, Outdoor Service, Additional Bar, and Special Purpose (Food).

located at 30200 Van Dyke Ave. in Warren. The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C and Specially Designated Merchant liquor licenses and permits for Sunday Sales (A.M. and P.M.), Dance-Entertainment, Outdoor Service, Additional Bar, and Special Purpose (Food). Fast Eddie’s Bar & Grill, Inc. d/b/a Fast Eddie’s Bar & Grill located at 49 Crocker Blvd. in Mount Clemens. The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C, and Specially Designated Merchant liquor licenses, and permits for Sunday Sales (P.M.), and Outdoor Service.

The above-named licensees are scheduled to appear before an Administrative Law Judge on December 28, 2020, for a virtual hearing via Zoom to determine whether this summary suspension should continue, or other fines and penalties should be imposed.

Licensees are strictly prohibited from allowing indoor gatherings, as defined by the MDHHS Gatherings and Face Mask Order, on their licensed premises. Further, these prohibited gatherings held without requiring patrons to wear face masks pose an immediate threat to the health, safety, and welfare of the public. Allowing this activity to continue could create additional outbreaks of COVID-19.

Any licensed establishment that is in violation of the MDHHS emergency order will be held strictly accountable and risk suspension or revocation of its license. All licensees must not only comply with the MDHHS Orders, but also local health department orders, and local ordinances regarding reduced occupancy rates and social distancing protocols related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The MLCC Enforcement Division, is working diligently to ensure that licensees are compliant with the MDHHS orders. It investigates all complaints relative to allegations of violations of the Code, Rules and Executive and Emergency Orders, especially during this COVID-19 pandemic.

The public can report any suspected non-compliance issue at an establishment directly to the MLCC by filing a complaint with the MLCC Enforcement Division online or by calling the division’s hotline, toll-free, at 866-893-2121. MLCC’s website at www.michigan.gov/lcc provides information on the MDHHS Emergency Order, indoor service restrictions, face mask requirements and Frequently Asked Questions for restaurants and bars.

To date, there have been more than 458,800 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan, resulting in more than 11,460 deaths. The MDHHS Order which became effective December 21, 2020, states that the death rate is nine times higher than it was in early October and continues to increase with more than 800 weekly deaths in Michigan. Although the Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency use authorization for the first vaccine to prevent COVID-19 on December 11, 2020, the pandemic is not yet at an end, and many more challenging months lay ahead.

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

