LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Five women are facing a handful of charges for what officials are calling organized retail fraud, according to WHMI.

The incident happened on Thursday, Jan. 12 and resulted in a Michigan State Police trooper firing at and hitting a car. MSP says the driver was not hit.

The group of women allegedly went into the Ulta in Green Oak Township and were filling bags with merchandise.

As the police showed up, two suspects ran away and were chased by officers. One suspect made it to a car and was able to drive away. That’s when the trooper fired at the car, but no one was injured. The trooper involved is on administrative leave.

According to WHMI, 29-year-old Shanel Webster is facing 11 counts that also include assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, fleeing a police officer, uttering and publishing counterfeit money, and malicious destruction of police or fire property. She’s being held on a $500,000 bond.

In addition, 50-year-old Tirezah Scott, 36-year-old Joya Williams, 25-year-old Laronda Chase, and 27-year-old Kari Williams are also being charged. Chase and Kari Williams have both since posted $100,000 cash/surety bonds.

All five women are due back in court on Jan. 31.