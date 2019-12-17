5-year-old honorary deputy sheriff loses battle to cancer

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - A man from Detroit has been charged with 29 felonies that are related to an alleged scheme to rip off the state.

Mark Dodd is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the state through fraudulent applications with Medicaid and food assistance programs.

The 53-year-old is also accused of using forged prescriptions to obtain drugs from Detroit-area pharmacies as well as using Medicaid funds to pay for them.

Dodd was arraigned on three felony counts of false pretenses over $1,000, eight felony counts of food stamp fraud, five felony counts of using a computer to commit a crime, two felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance prescription form, three felony counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, three felony counts of forgery and five felony counts of Medicaid Fraud.

The defendant was charged as a fourth habitual offender and faces life in prison as a result.

The investigation by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's Health Care Fraud Division was in conjunction with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Inspector General.

Dodd is currently in prison for a probation violation on other offenses. His next court date is scheduled for December 27th.