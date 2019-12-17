5-year-old honorary deputy sheriff loses battle to cancer

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A candlelight vigil was held tonight for a 5-year-old Ionia County Boy who was also an honorary deputy sheriff.
Peyton Dennis lost his battle to cancer over the weekend, he was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor in March.
On Saturday the sheriff’s office issued a statement thanking him for his service and bravery.
At a ceremony, residents remember him for inspiring the community and bringing everyone together.
