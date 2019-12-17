500 new jobs expected to head to Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A company is expanding its customer service operations to the Lansing region.



The Morley Company expansion into Delta Township is expected to bring 500 new jobs according to a press release from the Lansing Economic Area Partnership.

While over the last three years we have opened several customer service centers across the country, we’re excited to be able to continue to grow in our home state of Michigan. The strong and large pool of talent in the Lansing region is critical for the type of growth our company continues to experience, as we partner with some of the largest corporations in the world. The strength of the Lansing community and the quality of the potential new associates in the region made this the right decision for Morley Morley CEO Paul Furlo

Delta Township created a commercial rehab district to help facilitate the renovation of approximately 140,000 square feet at 4300 W. Saginaw Highway.



The building is set to be renovated beginning winter 2020, with operations beginning by summer 2020.



In addition, Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced a performance-based $1,000,000 Michigan Business Development Program grant from the Michigan Strategic Fund to assist with Morley’s job creation and investment.



Morley Companies was founded in 1863. Delta Township and Lansing Community College were instrumental in Morley’s decision-making process as they plan to attract high school and associate degree graduates who are seeking jobs.