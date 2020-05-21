5,017 hearts displayed to honor those who died from COVID-19 in the state

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Thousands of paper hearts and dozens of pictures surrounded the roundabout near the Capitol for a short time this week. The memorial was put up to honor those who died from complications of COVID-19 in Michigan.

Walter Jones was diagnosed with the coronavirus and passed away a few days ago. Trevor Jones is his son and said, “He was always there for me and I always know he’s always proud of me and that he loved me a lot.”

“You see it through a whole different lens now,” Trevor Jones said. “You can think about it and you can see the people, but until it hits somebody that you really care and love then you don’t really know what it’s like to lose somebody and you don’t really see how like, how tragic this disease can be,” Trevor Jones said.

That’s the point of this display, to emphasize that people are more than just a number. They have names and families.

Trevor’s dad and every Michigander who has died from the virus is represented by one of the hand cut out hearts thanks to Kari Brown and other volunteers.

“The time we installed this there were 5,017 deaths in Michigan related to COVID-19,” Brown said. “So there are 5,017 hearts. We had people counting, keeping track and so we all came out here it’s a large group effort.”

As sad as this time is for Trevor, he’s also glad that he can honor him in this way. He said he hopes his father would be proud of him.

“Yeah, I hope so,” said Trevor. “I like to think he’s looking down and seeing what we’re doing and being proud of it, but yeah I hope so.”

Trevor, Kari, and some of the other volunteers got together on Tuesday to put up the display. It’s since been taken down. Even though it wasn’t up for long, it left a lasting impression.