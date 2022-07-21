GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The state is waiving $53.2 million more in repayments of unemployment benefits issued during the height of the pandemic.

The latest round of waivers from the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency covers 7,300 state and federal claims filed between March 15, 2020, and May 30, 2021.

Another $2.4 million will go back to claimants who were already repaying benefits.

Those affected got unemployment benefits as pandemic-related business closures put them out of work, but were later told they did not qualify. You don’t have to apply for a waiver and everyone granted one will get online notices and letters in the mail.

“We’re not finished providing substantial relief to Michigan workers,” UIA Director Julia Dale said in a Thursday statement. “The waivers provide fresh hope for Michiganders who faced paying back the federal government for benefits they received based on frequently shifting federal and state program rules. Over the past three months, we have waived more than $484.2 million on 62,300 claims. This latest round of waivers adds to our robust work to reform the agency and get money back to Michiganders, while also cracking down on fraud and abuse and holding bad actors accountable at every turn.”

This is not the first round of waivers. Since July 2021, the UIA says, it has waived $4.35 billion in overpayment debt on 407,300 claims. More waivers may be issued in the future.