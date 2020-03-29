UPDATE: 5,486 coronavirus cases in Michigan and 132 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – State officials confirm 5,486 coronavirus cases and 132 COVID-19 related deaths in Michigan. An increase of 836 cases and 21 deaths from yesterday.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released the number around 3:00 p.m. today. Yesterday, the department confirmed 4,650 cases and 111 deaths.
The City of Detroit has 1542 cases and 35 deaths, Wayne County has 1162 cases and 21 deaths, and Oakland County has 1170 cases and 34 deaths. The three areas have nearly 71% of confirmed cases and over 68% of deaths.
Locally, Ingham County has 43 cases while Jackson County has 24 cases and one death.
The state is asking for COVID-19 volunteers with qualified medical training, experience and health care professionals who can volunteer their expertise.
Michigan is among the top 5 states in confirmed coronavirus cases along with New York, New Jersey, California and the state of Washington, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Detroit has become one of the nation’s “hot spots” for new coronavirus cases, according to the U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams. Yesterday, Adams told “CBS This Morning” that Detroit “will have a worse week next week.”