58-year-old Brighton bicyclist pronounced dead after crash, Huron County Sheriff reports

Chandler Township, Mich. (WLNS) — Huron County Sheriff’s Office said a 58-year-old bicyclist from Brighton died Sunday afternoon after being struck by a car going westbound on Limerick Road near Maxwell Road in Chandler Township.

The Huron County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fatal crash Monday, September 26 at 1:52 p.m.

The man on the bicycle was identified as Lawrence Buescher, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle that hit Buescher was a 2014 GMC Acadia driven by a 33-year-old male from Pigeon. That man has been identified as Andrew Lee, who was not injured in the crash.

The sheriff’s office is investigating this crash.

