59-year-old man missing in Eaton Rapids

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – The Eaton Rapids Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 59-year-old man.

Steven Paul Radashaw is a white male with brown and gray hair. Radashaw is 6-foot-4 and about 320 pounds with Hazel eyes.

He was last seen at his home on S. Main Street in Eaton Rapids on Friday October 4th at around 10:00 p.m.

His mother recently passed away and his family is concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information or who sees him should call 911 immediately or contact Eaton County Central Dispatch at (517) 543 – 3510.

