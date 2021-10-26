59K gallons of partially treated sewage overflows out of plant in Durand

DURAND, Mich. (WLNS) — The Shiawassee County Health Department says they’ve been informed that there was a Sanitary Sewer Overflow at the waste-water treatment plant in Durand.

The overflow of partially treated wastewater began at 2:50 p.m. and stopped around 7:50 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25.

The total amount of the discharge is estimated to be about 59,520 gallons of partially treated sewage.

The waste-water treatment plant got 1.74 inches of rain leading up to the overflow.

The overflow was a result of the large amount of rain that happened over the last several days, the health department said.

Sewage overflows only happen when there’s heavy rains or large amounts of snow melts, the health department added.

The Shiawassee Health Department recommends that recreational users of the Shiawassee River avoid full-body contact with the water at this time.