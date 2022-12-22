LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Heavy snowfall, strong winds that produce drifting snow, and near-blizzard conditions are coming to mid-Michigan.

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings for nearly all counties in Mid-Michigan, which will run from 4 p.m. Thursday until 1 a.m. Saturday.

Blizzard Warnings have been issued further to our west for the Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo areas.

Snow showers will begin to develop Thursday afternoon. Conditions on the roads will deteriorate as we move into the night.

Friday’s snow showers will be heaviest, with winds gusting near 45 mph or higher. Blowing and drifting snow will likely occur Friday into early Saturday, significantly reducing visibility.

Traveling on the roads Friday into early Saturday will be extremely difficult to nearly impossible.

If you have any travel plans during this time, it is advised to move them to this afternoon or evening at the latest. The system looks to wrap up Sunday after producing nearly 6-14 inches of snowfall for the area.

This powerful system will also bring a blast of Arctic air by Friday.

High temperatures will likely drop into the teens on Thursday and Friday. Wind chills will be around -15 degrees or colder by Friday afternoon and throughout the day on Saturday.