LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Six people were arrested following bank vandalism at the Frandor Shopping Center.

According to the Lansing Police Department, officers responded at 9:48 p.m. on Saturday night.

Officers found a group of around 30 people surrounding and vandalizing the Bank of America location at the shopping center.

Broken windows and a spray-painted message could be seen on the building.

Police said that after officers arrived, multiple people ran.

No entry was gained to the building and an investigation is currently ongoing.