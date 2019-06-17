6 News Gives Back

Today is our annual Founders Day of Caring.

WLNS-TV, along with 100 other Nexstar-owned stations across the country, are volunteering at local non-profits.

“We cover Mid-Michigan each and every day, but to be able to get out here in the community and do a lot of really great labor as far as beautifying certain areas that are giving back to the community as well, it makes you feel really good.” said WLNS General Manager Scot Chastain.

6 News built beds for Sleep in Heavenly Peace in Lansing, pulled weeds and did other yard work at the VFW Home for Children in Eaton Rapids and Hunter Park Greenhouse and Community Garden in Lansing, and built games (and played with the kids) at Youth Haven.

“Our hope is for these kids to see that the world is not as dark as they’ve experienced and that they see that there is hope and they see that there is a whole community of people out there not a part of Youth Haven that care about them,” Chastain added.

Last year alone, Nexstar as a whole raised $190,815 for local non-profits.