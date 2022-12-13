LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — 6 News is teaming up with The Salvation Army once again this holiday season for the Red Kettle Campaign.

Our week long campaign is an effort to raise money for those who need it most in the Lansing area.

By donating on the page, you are helping support much needed programs in Lansing. That includes money to help feed and shelter the homeless and provide after-school programs to children.

If you feel the urge to help this holiday season, this is the place.

To donate, click on the link above or use your phone to scan the QR code on the image below.