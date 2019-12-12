6 News ringing in the holiday season with your help

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The holidays have a familiar sound of ringing bells next to red kettles.

6 News will be collecting money for the Salvation Army and needs your help.

In 2018, your kindness helped raise almost $8,000.

Drop off a few coins in our kettles this Friday. We will be greeting the lunch crowd at Washington square along South Washington Avenue in Downtown Lansing.

Then we will be racing down to the Meridian Mall from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and be at High Caliber Karting.

