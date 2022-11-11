LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — 6 News is here for you with our Veterans Voices special.

Over the course of 30 minutes, we pay tribute to the men and women who have devoted their lives to serving our country.

We’ll show you the challenges they face, and what’s being done to tackle those challenges.

We start by celebrating our veterans, including a couple of the men who fought in World War II.

Then we hear about what’s being done to help veterans, including legislation that gives resources to those exposed to burn pits.

And lastly, we take a look at suicide prevention programs and other mental health resources for veterans.

For all that and more, watch the special at the top of the page!