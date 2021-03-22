6 News wins awards for breaking news and weather coverage, among others

The Michigan Association of Broadcasters celebrated 6 News for its coverage of some of the biggest stories of 2020.

WLNS-TV won awards from the MAB for its coverage of the protests surrounding steps taken to try and control the coronavirus in Michigan.

6 News earned awards for Best Continuing Coverage for the “Stay at Home Protests” and a merit award for breaking news for our coverage of the events of April 30th, when armed protesters occupied the Michigan Capitol.

The station was also recognized for Best Investigative Coverage for a story about a Michigan State Senator wearing a mask with an apparent Confederate flag symbol on it and for our 5th Quarter sportscast that focused on ESPN’s “Game Day” coming to town.

The 6 Sports team actually swept the Sports category, getting the merit award for the story about a doctor and a fan of Michigan State University being surprised by basketball coach Tom Izzo and football coach Mel Tucker as he recovered from COVID-19.

The station also won a merit award for our coverage of a winter storm on February 26th, 2020. That made WLNS-TV the only local television station in mid-Michigan to win awards for breaking news and weather coverage.

WLNS also won 12 awards from the Associated Press in Michigan in a variety of categories, including spot news and weather as well as public service, newscast, and digital presence.

Best Feature Story: Chivon Kloepfer and Connor Wilton, WLNS-TV, “Thanksgiving Miracle”

Chivon Kloepfer and Connor Wilton, WLNS-TV, “Thanksgiving Miracle” Best Reporter/Anchor: Kiyerra Lake, WLNS-TV

Kiyerra Lake, WLNS-TV Best Sports Coverage: WLNS-TV, “5th Quarter: Mike Smith Memorial” (this is a best – there was only one winner)

WLNS-TV, “5th Quarter: Mike Smith Memorial” (this is a best – there was only one winner) Best Use of Photography: Dan Ray, WLNS-TV; Connor Wilton, WLNS-TV, “Fighting for a Chance”

Dan Ray, WLNS-TV; Connor Wilton, WLNS-TV, “Fighting for a Chance” Best Documentary: WLNS-TV, “Hidden History”

WLNS-TV, “Hidden History” Best Public Service: Araceli Crescencio, WLNS-TV, “6 News En Espanol”

Araceli Crescencio, WLNS-TV, “6 News En Espanol” Best Spot News Coverage: WLNS-TV, “Governor Kidnapping Plot”

WLNS-TV, “Governor Kidnapping Plot” Best Weathercast: WLNS-TV, “Summer Severe Storms”

WLNS-TV, “Summer Severe Storms” Best Newscast: WLNS-TV, “6 News at 6: ‘Coach D’ Retires”; WLNS-TV, “Feel Good Friday.”

WLNS-TV, “6 News at 6: ‘Coach D’ Retires”; WLNS-TV, “Feel Good Friday.” Best Digital Presence: Adam Fisher, WLNS-TV

The AP will announce whether the awards are for first or second place at a later date.

The Michigan Association of Broadcasters will continue to announce winners in other categories throughout the week.