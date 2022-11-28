EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Big Ten Conference has announced that six Michigan State football players who were suspended for a fight in the Michigan Stadium tunnel can return to the team.

Itayvion “Tank” Brown, Angelo Grose, Justin White, Jacoby Windmon, Brandon Wright, and Zion Young can return to the team because the self-imposed punishment was sufficient, the Big Ten said.

Meanwhile, Khary Crump, who was charged with a felony, will be suspended for the first eight games of the 2023 season, in addition to the four games already served.

Malcolm Jones was originally suspended from the team but was not charged for his role in the incident. Jones was reinstated last week.

Also in the statement released by the Big Ten Monday, the conference said it found that both teams did not ‘represent the level of sportsmanship that is expected from the Big Ten Conference and its member institutions.’

Notably, the conference also said the University of Michigan did not meet the standards of the Big Ten Conference Football Game Management Manual policy.

“The policy requires the conference member institution game host to provide adequate protection for personnel of both home and visiting teams when entering and leaving playing arenas,” the Big Ten said.

For its roles in the incident, a public reprimand has been issued to the University of Michigan.

Meanwhile, Michigan State has been fined $100,000.

The release from the Big Ten also mentioned a staff memeber for Michigan State who was involved in a ‘separate sportsmanship matter.’

The Big Ten said the matter was sufficiently addressed by MSU.

The latest update comes after the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office announced charges against seven MSU football players on Nov. 23, with six getting misdemeanors and one player getting a felony.

The charges are as followed:

Khary Crump: One count of felonious assault, in violation of MCL 750.82, a felony

Itayvion Brown: One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor

Angelo Grose: One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor

Justin White: One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor

Brandon Wright: One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor

Zion Young: One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor

Jacoby Windmon: One count of assault & battery, in violation of MCL 750.81, a misdemeanor

Crump’s attorney Michael Nichols posted a statement on Facebook earlier Monday, saying he’s been fielding many calls about the incident.

“I am posting this only once so I do not have to return a bunch of calls: what’s next for Khary Crump, Jr. is to go to court,” Nichols said. “There is not much else to say. The kid is doing his best to finish the semester and stay mentally strong. I don’t mean to be rude – but I’m prepping for a trial tomorrow and I would be doing the client, the jury and the system a disservice if I start taking/returning the calls that are piling up. Thanks for your interest.”

Michigan State lost the final two games of the season to Indiana and Penn State to finish 5-7, narrowly missing bowl eligibility.