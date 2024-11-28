LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Residents of some west-side neighborhoods in Lansing celebrated at least part of Thanksgiving without power…or the Detroit Lions.

The power went out to more than 600 customers just after 2 p.m. The area affected runs from Saginaw on the north to just south of Interstate 496. A 6 News reporter confirms that traffic lights are out in the area as well.

The BWL outage map originally suggested the power could be back on by 6:15 p.m., but as of around 5 p.m., only one customer in the area appeared to be without power.

The cause of the outage was not immediately clear. 6 News has a call into the Lansing Board of Water and Light. A spokesperson was aware of the outage and working to find out what caused it.

View BWL’s outage map

Note: This story has been updated with the latest information