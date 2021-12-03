62-year-old cyclist hit by truck in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Police are investigating a crash where a cyclist was hit by a pickup truck in Clinton County Thursday night.

Troopers arrived at the crash at Grand River Ave. near Francis Rd. in Watertown Township around 7:22 p.m.

Initial investigation indicates that the cyclist was crossing the road when he was hit by a pickup truck.

The cyclist, a 62-year-old man from Grand Ledge, was subsequently taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to have played a factor in the crash, with the cause of the crash remaining under investigation.

Troopers were assisted by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Dewitt City Police Department and Delta Fire EMS.

