LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A 64-year-old man with dementia was last seen today in the 1200 block of E. Michigan Ave. around noon.
Jose Archer is 5-foot-8 and 220 pounds and might be walking the area of Sparrow Hospital.
According to the Lansing Police Department he should be wearing a blue Detroit Lions T-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.
Anyone with information on Archer’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483 – 4600.
64-year-old man with dementia missing in Lansing
