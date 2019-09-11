64-year-old man with dementia missing in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A 64-year-old man with dementia was last seen today in the 1200 block of E. Michigan Ave. around noon.

Jose Archer is 5-foot-8 and 220 pounds and might be walking the area of Sparrow Hospital.

According to the Lansing Police Department he should be wearing a blue Detroit Lions T-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information on Archer’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483 – 4600.

