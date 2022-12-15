LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A 65-year-old man has died after a crash in Lansing Saturday afternoon, according to Lansing police.

Officers from the Lansing Police Department were sent to the area of South Cedar Street and Hunter Blvd. for a crash around 3:25 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, they found a car that had crashed into a pole. The driver was unconscious and was taken to the hospital by the Lansing Fire Department, officials said.

The driver was later pronounced dead at the hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 14, police said.

The victim has now been identified as 65-year-old Elton Jones.

Accident investigators are still looking into the incident and trying to gather facts about what led up to the crash, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600.