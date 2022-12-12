JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A 68-year-old woman was killed in a house fire Monday morning in Hillsdale County, officials said.

The first call came in around 7:27 a.m. Monday and a Hillsdale County Sheriff’s deputy was the first on the scene.

The home was located on Hudson Road near Lake Avenue in Jefferson Township.

In addition to the fire, officials said there were some small explosions that possibly involved oxygen tanks at the mobile home.

The 68-year-old victim was unable to get out of the home.

The woman’s husband and sister were also at the home but were able to escape with minor injuries. They were taken to the hospital to be checked, officials said.