71-year-old Blackman Township woman killed in hit-and-run

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - A regional hemp expo will include a lineup of speakers and vendors.

The Midwest iHemp Expo will take place January 10th and 11th at the Lansing Center.

A cultivated community of more than 80 vendor booths and 52 speakers on a range of topics designed to help grow an understanding of hemp in the region.

The event takes place as Michigan’s industrial hemp farmers, processers and manufacturers gear-up for a second season in 2020. Michigan’s pilot hemp season saw 572 registered growers working hemp crops on more than 30,000 acres.

“This event sold-out weeks ago, which we think says a lot about the excitement people in Michigan have for this new agricultural commodity,” said iHemp Michigan Communications Director David Crabill. “We’ve got a fantastic lineup of top industry experts on everything from farming and processing to economics and finance."

Day passes are available at the door for the general public to attend the event Saturday.