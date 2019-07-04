Skip to content
Local News
Lansing Police release identities of three assault suspects
Victim seeks justice after hit with exploding firework
Mason restaurant owners work to rebuild following fire
The Latest: Twitter appears to be back after outage
Harley-Davidson’s electric Hog: 0 to 60 mph in 3 seconds
Fearless dog chases bear out of backyard
Man caught on video “drop kicking” cat
Skubick: Flint accounting fees could cost taxpayers $500K+
Pres. Trump to announce new action at census news conference
Get a free Slurpee today – with a bonus
States, provinces OK plan to protect Great Lakes from carp
This Morning: Volunteers needed to help clean up Red Cedar River near Michigan State University
Stonewall Riots have enduring impacts in Michigan
Trump Unity Bridge Divides small town
Weather Wednesday: Dew Point Versus Relative Humidity
National
Emmy-winning actor Rip Torn has died at the age of 88
$55 million in federal funding for underserved Michigan communities
Starbucks apologizes to police for incident in Arizona shop
School board to paint over historic George Washington mural
Earthquake rattles Southern California
Don't Miss
The Latest: Twitter appears to be back after outage
Harley-Davidson’s electric Hog: 0 to 60 mph in 3 seconds
Fearless dog chases bear out of backyard
States, provinces OK plan to protect Great Lakes from carp
Lansing Fire Dept. gears up to help animals
StormTracker 6 Radar