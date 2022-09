UNION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A 75-year-old woman from Stanwood was killed in a crash Tuesday night in Isabella County.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at the 2200 block of E. Pickard Rd. in Union Township around 7:36 p.m.

The woman who died in the crash has now been identified as Ruth Tebo, the sheriff’s office said.

Tebo was the only person involved in the crash and may have sustained a cardiac issued that caused the accident, the sheriff’s office said.