LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Arts Council of Greater Lansing’s Creative Placemaking Summit is back for its 8th year.

This is the first year the summit will be held for five straight days from Oct. 3-7, in multiple locations across the greater Lansing area.

This year the city wants to re-envision what creative placemaking is and focus on growing it even more.

Creative placemaking is an evolving field that helps to transform communities into charming, thriving and resilient places with the arts at their center.

The summit will showcase area artists, poets, musicians, creative placemaking experts, and dancers. There will also be panels throughout the week along with community input sessions.

At 10:00 a.m. Monday, Mayor Andy Schor, Arts Council Greater Lansing’s Meghan Martin, and Shiawassee Street Mosaic Project artist Alexandra Leonard unveiled the city of Lansing’s Arts Impact Project, a mosaic mural with tiles made by over 1,800 community members. This project was all made possible due to a $75,000 grant from the City of Lansing.

The mosaic mural is located on Shiawassee St. Bridge (Rotary Park, 325 Riverfront Dr.)

“It speaks to coming together here in two years where life has been difficult and coming together as a community has been challenging. So I think the spirit of it of community and the success that Alexandra (the artist) has had with bringing people together to work on this, Its just a really beautiful project.” Tabor Vits, Program Assistant at The Arts Council of Greater Lansing

Officials say this project is a perfect example of creative placemaking, bringing the community together through a sense of place. This is something the city is motivated to advance.

For a full schedule of events click here. To register for events click here.