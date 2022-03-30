INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — One Ingham County woman hit the jackpot winning a grand total of $250,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s KENO! game.

“I had my daughter read the winning numbers aloud to me to be sure I read them correctly,” the 76-year-old player said. I couldn’t believe what was happening and thought there had to be an error with my ticket!”

The lucky player decided to stay anonymous, having matched 10 of the 22 numbers drawn Jan. 19.

Her winning numbers were: 03-05-07-09-12-14-18-21-23-26. The woman bought her ticket at the Quality Dairy at 3332 East Lake Lansing Rd. in East Lansing.

“I stopped at the store to buy a KENO! ticket and decided to play a combination of some numbers I usually play and some new numbers I randomly chose,” the 76-year-old player said. “I checked the winning numbers early in the morning and when I saw I’d matched all of mine, I went numb.”

The winner visited Lottery headquarters to pick up her ultimate prize money.

The 76-year-old plans to save her winnings.