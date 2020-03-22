787 cases of coronavirus cases in Michigan, 8 deaths

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
hospital bed_248096

Mich. (WLNS) — Eight people have died from the coronavirus across Michigan.

A woman in her 50s with other health complications died at McLaren Oakland medical center in Pontiac. An 81-year-old man died at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.

Both died Wednesday, along with a man at a Beaumont Health hospital in Wayne County.

A fourth person in Oakland County died Friday.

Two elderly Detroit-area women died from complications due to the coronavirus. Detroit Health Department spokeswoman Vickie Winn confirmed the death of a Detroit woman in her 90s Saturday.

Henry Ford Health System also said a 90-year-old Oakland County woman with underlying health issues died Saturday at a hospital in West Bloomfield Township.

The Kent County health department in Grand Rapids announced on Saturday that a Kent County resident who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 has died.

Macomb County recorded its first death of a person with underlying health conditions.

Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services on Saturday reported an additional 238 cases. That brings the statewide total to 787.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar