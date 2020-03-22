787 cases of coronavirus cases in Michigan, 8 deaths

Mich. (WLNS) — Eight people have died from the coronavirus across Michigan.

A woman in her 50s with other health complications died at McLaren Oakland medical center in Pontiac. An 81-year-old man died at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.

Both died Wednesday, along with a man at a Beaumont Health hospital in Wayne County.

A fourth person in Oakland County died Friday.

Two elderly Detroit-area women died from complications due to the coronavirus. Detroit Health Department spokeswoman Vickie Winn confirmed the death of a Detroit woman in her 90s Saturday.

Henry Ford Health System also said a 90-year-old Oakland County woman with underlying health issues died Saturday at a hospital in West Bloomfield Township.

The Kent County health department in Grand Rapids announced on Saturday that a Kent County resident who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 has died.

Macomb County recorded its first death of a person with underlying health conditions.

Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services on Saturday reported an additional 238 cases. That brings the statewide total to 787.