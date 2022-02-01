79 deer killed in East Lansing parks as removal process comes to end

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — During a removal process at East Lansing parks in January, 79 deer were killed by United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Wildlife Services biologists.

The cull happened on four nights over the past four weeks, meaning on select weeknights parks weren’t open to the public, but the removal process is now over.

These removal operations were conducted to address deer overpopulation in the East Lansing community, including a current average of more than 40 deer-vehicle accidents per year, public health concerns, a disruption to the ecological balance of natural areas and damage to landscaping.

The deer removed from East Lansing’s parks this January will yield about 2,400 pounds of venison, which is being donated to the Greater Lansing Food Bank for families in need.

The City said they intends to measure the outcomes of this removal by getting feedback from residents and monitor deer herds and deer-vehicle accidents.

For additional information about the City’s deer management efforts to date, community members can visit https://www.cityofeastlansing.com/231/Deer-Management.