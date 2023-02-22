STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WLNS) — The U.S. Justice Department announced charges against eight people connected to an alleged conspiracy to prevent access to an abortion clinic in Michigan in 2020.

The indictment lists the following people as being charged with engaging in a civil rights conspiracy and violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act:

Calvin Zastrow

Chester Gallagher

Heather Idoni

Caroline Davis

Joel Curry

Justin Phillips

Eva Edl

Eva Zastrow

Calvin and Eva Zastrow, Heather Idoni, Joel Curry and Justin Phillips are Michigan residents.

The eight defendants allegedly planned to prevent the Northland Family Planning Clinic from providing, and patients there from receiving, reproductive health services.

Additionally, Chester Gallagher allegedly advertised the clinic blockade on social media, and both he and Joel Curry live-streamed the incident.

Gallagher said online that he was “heading to an important activity scheduled for tomorrow in Michigan. Look for the live feeds in the morning and prepare to join us praying for the fruit of true repentance to manifest.”

The defendants convened at a location near the Sterling Heights clinic, where an uncharged co-conspirator who recorded the incident announced that the defendants were “going over to stand in front of the door” and “interpose.”

The indictment also alleges that all eight defendants violated the FACE Act by using physical obstruction to intimidate and interfere with the Sterling Heights clinic’s employees and patients.

Additionally, on April 16, 2021, Idoni and Edl allegedly again used physical obstruction to intimidate and interfere with patients and employees of the Women’s Health Clinic in Saginaw.