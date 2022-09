JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson County officials are investigating a crash that occurred around 2:00 p.m. Sunday in Concord Township.

Deputies responded to the crash at North Concord and Warner Road after getting reports of a personal injury crash.

Officials say a car that was heading west ignored a stop sign and then hit a car heading south.

In total, eight people were taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital for various injuries.