80’s icon to headline Silver Bells in the City

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In a Facebook post today, Silver Bells in the City says “80s pop icon, Tiffany to headline Silver Bells in the City 2019.”
Tiffany will perform live in concert along with the Mega 80’s, a cover band from Detroit.
The event which will take place at the Lansing Center is free and scheduled for November 22nd at 8:00 p.m.
