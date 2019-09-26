80’s icon to headline Silver Bells in the City

WASHINGTON (WLNS) - A federal court in Michigan overturned a ruling that prevented adoption agencies from refusing to let same-sex couples foster or adopt children.

The original ruling was passed in 2017, but legal challenges from faith-based adoption organizations quickly followed.

The organizations argued that it would force them to violate their religious beliefs.

According to a legal firm representing St. Vincent Catholic Charities, the federal court in the Western District of Michigan reversed that 2017 ruling today.