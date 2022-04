MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Have you seen an older man driving a Chevy Trailblazer recently?

An alert from the Capital Area Ingham County Alerts is asking for people to keep an eye out for 82-year-old Kenneth Arnold Ellison, who was last seen Saturday morning.

Ellison was driving his 2005 tan-colored Chevy Trailblazer, with the Michigan plates DSU0052.

Photo provided is courtesy of Capital Area Ingham County Alerts.

Authorities ask that if Ellison is found, to contact 911.