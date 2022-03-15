LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In an effort to expand cargo infrastructure, a hefty amount of federal money will be going into the Capital Region International Airport (LAN).

The Capital Region Airport Authority made the announcement on Monday that $8.183 million in federal funding will be going towards expanding the existing cargo ramp.

The expansion will help current and future cargo operations at LAN.

This federal funding will allow us to expand our cargo operations at the airport and give us the ability to better accommodate current demand and future growth as well as diversify revenues. This could not have been done without the support of our local, state and federal partners and we want to thank them for their continued support and are looking forward to getting this project underway.” Nicole Noll-Williams, president and CEO of the CRAA

Despite a large amount of money coming in federally, the expansion will cost a total of $11.9 million to complete.

The additional $3.717 million needed to finish the project will come from the Airport Improvement Program and local match dollars.

According to LAN, around 60.7 million pounds of cargo moves through the airport every year, with cargo amounts continually growing.

The new ramp expansion should give 63% more ramp space.

Michigan lawmakers are thrilled about what the new project means for Lansing.

“The Capital Region International Airport is vital to Michigan’s economy and in connecting the region to important markets and destinations,” said Sen. Gary Peters. “I was pleased to support the airport’s request for federal funding. This investment will not only expand cargo operations at the airport but create jobs and spur local economic growth.”

“These funds are an important investment in Port Lansing and will strengthen mid-Michigan’s role as a central hub for imports and exports in the region,” said Sen. Debbie Stabenow. “This investment in the airport’s infrastructure will be a catalyst for new businesses, new jobs, and economic growth.”

“Passing the two bipartisan funding bills last week was critical to preventing the risk of a government shutdown and funding priorities like veterans’ medical care through the VA and the bipartisan infrastructure law, which will create thousands of jobs across Michigan,” said Rep. Elissa Slotkin. “I’m also thrilled that the package included significant funding for the Lansing community, including more than $8.1 million for a cargo ramp expansion at Lansing’s Capital Region International Airport. With more and more cargo moving through Lansing, this funding will help ensure that LAN continues to drive economic development in the Tri-County region and support the livelihoods of so many Michigan workers and families.”

The construction project should create more than 200 short-term jobs, with construction beginning in the second quarter of 2022.