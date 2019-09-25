UPDATE: 9-year-old missing girl was found

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: Maggie, the 9-year-old missing child has been found

ORIGINAL STORY: A 9-year-old autistic girl was reported missing according to a Capital Area Ingham County Alert.

Maggie was last seen in the Cinnamon and Churchill area around 5:30 p.m and the girl is attracted to water.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt and pink pants with a purple skirt.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 9-1-1 immediately.

This story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available including a photo once it is released.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar