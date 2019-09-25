UPDATE: 9-year-old missing girl was found

UPDATE: Maggie, the 9-year-old missing child has been found
ORIGINAL STORY: A 9-year-old autistic girl was reported missing according to a Capital Area Ingham County Alert.
Maggie was last seen in the Cinnamon and Churchill area around 5:30 p.m and the girl is attracted to water.
She was last seen wearing a black shirt and pink pants with a purple skirt.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 9-1-1 immediately.
This story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available including a photo once it is released.
