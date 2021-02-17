90 of 95 COVID tests in a Michigan prison positive for the highly contagious U.K. variant

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Despite new cases of COVID-19 declining around the state, cases of the new B117 variant are rising, especially at a correctional facility in Ionia County.

According to health officials, 90 cases of the new variant were discovered.

This was after state officials began testing for it at the Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility following its first reported case last week.

According to our sister station at WOOD-TV, after officials sent in 95 testing samples to health officials, 90 came back positive and 100 more have yet to be returned.