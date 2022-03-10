IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — One woman’s Wednesday took a turn for the worse.

Ionia County Sheriff’s deputies spent part of yesterday investigating a crash out of the Village of Saranac.

A 2008 Nissan Versa, occupied by two women from Ionia was traveling east on Summit Street.

The car unexpectedly went off the road, driving through a yard and then hitting an electrical box.

After that, the car continued to drive through Parsonage St., into another yard, side siping a tree and then hitting a home located near the intersection of Summit St. and Parsonage St.

Deputies believe that the 90-year-old driver may have been undergoing a medical emergency before the crash occurred.

The woman was taken to Spectrum Hospital in Grand Rapids by Life EMS for evaluation.

The passenger herself reportedly had no injuries, as well as the residents of the home hit in the crash.