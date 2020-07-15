911 call released after stabbing at Quality Dairy over wearing a mask

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The 911 call made after a violent fight at a Quality Dairy in Eaton County has been released. The call was made Tuesday morning after Michigan State Police said a man was stabbed during an argument over wearing a mask.

Dispatch: “Eaton County 911. What’s the location of your emergency?”

Caller: “Quality Dairy on 7120 Lansing Rd. A customer just stabbed another customer over a mask and then took off out of the parking lot.”

Michigan State Police said 43-year-old Sean Ruis stabbed a 77-year-old man. Ruis died later that morning after police said he pulled a knife on a deputy during a traffic stop, who then shot him.

Caller: “He’s an older male. He’s still in my store. Um, the guy was threatening all of us so I got in my car to call so that he didn’t come after me while I was calling. How is he doing? They said he’s not doing well. It looks like he was stabbed in the neck. repeatedly.”

Dispatch: “In the neck? Is it serious?”

Caller: “Yes.”

Dispatch: “Multiple times.”

Caller: “Yes.”

Dispatch: “Okay.”

Caller: “Please hurry.”

Dispatch: “Yup. We got lots of help come that way.”

We spoke to MSP Wednesday morning and they said the 77-year- old man is in critical condition, but stable.

Dispatch: “Do you have video there too.”

Caller: “Not in the parking lot, but in the store we do.”

We reached out to Quality Dairy and a spokesperson said they gave that video to state police, but neither the investigators nor the store would make the video public at this time.

Caller: “Yea the cops are here.”

Dispatch: “Okay.”

Caller: “Can I hang up?”

Dispatch: “You go talk to them. Thank you Dear.”

Caller: “Alight bye.”